Preparation of Azerbaijani, Russian and Kazakhstan sailors on eve of "Sea Cup 2016" competition - VIDEO

Baku. 27 July. REPORT.AZ/ Russian Ministry of Defense published a training of Azerbaijani, Russian and Kazakhstan sailors in anticipation of large-scale events, "Sea Cup 2016".

Report informs, this year the tournament program includes a new test - the struggle for survival of the ship. Competitions will unfold in the Caspian Sea. Crews are preparing to start on the shore. Trainings are held on special equipment simulating ship compartments.

"Sea Cup 2016" competition will be held on 1-13 August.