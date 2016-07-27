 Top
    Close photo mode

    Preparation of Azerbaijani, Russian and Kazakhstan sailors on eve of "Sea Cup 2016" competition - VIDEO

    Competition Sea Cup 2016 will be held in the Caspian Sea from 1 to 13 August

    Baku. 27 July. REPORT.AZ/ Russian Ministry of Defense published a training of Azerbaijani, Russian and Kazakhstan sailors in anticipation of large-scale events, "Sea Cup 2016".

    Report informs, this year the tournament program includes a new test - the struggle for survival of the ship. Competitions will unfold in the Caspian Sea. Crews are preparing to start on the shore. Trainings are held on special equipment simulating ship compartments.

    "Sea Cup 2016" competition will be held on 1-13 August.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi