Pigeons of Stadium named after Tofig Bahramov - PHOTOS

Baku. 4 August. REPORT.AZ/ Arena of the stadium named after Tofig Bahramov has turned into a haven of pigeons. Witness of this became journalists of Report News Agency, carried out the surveillance there.

However, it's difficult to say why the pigeons housed here, as our employee was not allowed to carry out surveillance. The blind side of the iceberg revealed as a result of hidden recording.

Almost area of the lawn there is colored in yellow. The lawn is not fully ready to play, despite the works were done on its restoration. In this case, it will be difficult for teams to demonstrate a good game.

This stadium will host on August 5 the return match of the 3rd qualifying round of the Champions League between clubs "Qarabag" (Azerbaijan) and "Celtic" (Scotland). The game will start at 21.30. Baku time. In the first game, Azerbaijani team lost with a minimum score of 0:1. In order to qualify for the next round, "Qarabag" should either with the same score in a penalty shootout to win or to score 2 goals. Also the condition of the stadium plays important role to gain victory.

As Report was told by Farman Alizadeh, CEO of company FSM, serving the stadium, in comparison with previous days, lawn looks better: "Due to the hot weather, the lawn began to turn yellow. We tried to fix it. Lawn is recovering there every day. The representative of "Celtic" also visited the stadium and didn't find problems that would interfere the quality of the game.

In season of 2014/2015, "Neftchi" club in the play-offs of the Europa League was faced with the same problem. On the counter play with the Serbian club "Partizan", the team stopped the games because of the poor condition of the lawn and couldn't achieve the desired results.