    One day of crossing guard in Baku - VIDEO REPORT

    Khalid Musayev engaged in voluntary activities

    Baku. 10 January. REPORT.AZ/ Khalid Musayev who lives in Baku, Surakhani district, Amirdjan settlement works as crossing guard for many years. 

    He voluntarily helps pedestrians to cross the road from 7:00 am to 18:00 every day.

    Kh. Musayev says there are drivers who insult him, but according to him no one can stop him doing his job.

    Along with ensuring safety on roads, he also teaches traffic rules to his grandchildren and students.

    Report presents a video reflecting one day of the crossing guard.

