Number of holiday fairs in Baku now reaches 8 - PHOTO REPORT

Baku. 1 March. REPORT.AZ/ Installation of tents intended for holiday fairs in Novruz holiday started in Baku.

Spokesperson for the Baku City Executive Power's Service and Trade Department, Alabbas Baghirov told Report that the fairs will operate at 10 points in the capital.

8 out of the fairs have already been opened. The other two fairs will be opened soon. The fairs are mainly organized at the exits of metro stations.

Traditional fairs will end on March 25.

The main purpose of organizing fairs is to prevent price hikes in the capital and attract street trade to these fairs.

Samira Abdullayeva