New buses will be brought Baku in July

Baku. 5 June.REPORT.AZ/ New buses imported by "Bakubus" will put into operation in July.

Report informs, the deputy director of "Bakubus", Vusal Karimov said today.

According to him, during the I European Games express buses will render services, serving the public in the central part of the city in July. He said that the first 302 buses will operate in the center of Baku.

The issue will be discussed at a later stage, while expanding coverage.

It will be conducted by means of transport fare payment will be cards unit. The "Bakubus" will operate with fare payment system.Beside all buses belong to "Bakubus", the same cards will be used also in the subway.