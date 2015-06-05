 Top
    Close photo mode

    New buses will be brought Baku in July

    Initially, the buses will operate in the center of capital

    Baku. 5 June.REPORT.AZ/ New buses imported by "Bakubus" will put into operation in July. 

    Report informs, the deputy director of "Bakubus", Vusal Karimov said today. 

    According to him, during the I European Games express buses will render services, serving the public in the central part of the city in July. He said that the first 302 buses will operate in the center of Baku.

    The issue will be discussed at a later stage, while expanding coverage.

    It will be conducted by means of transport fare payment will be cards unit. The "Bakubus" will operate with fare payment system.Beside all buses belong to "Bakubus", the same cards will be used also in the subway.

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi