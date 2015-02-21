Ancient Mardakan mosque - PHOTOS

Baku. 21 February. REPORT.AZ/ Tuba Shahi mosque in Mardakan settlement is one of the historical monuments of Azerbaijan. There are two stone inscriptions in the mosque. The construction date of the mosque was written in these inscriptions. The name of the Tuba Shahi and the year (AH 886-year, 1481-1482) of its construction were written in one of them. It was noted in the inscription inside that the mosque was built in 1372 by Haji Baheddin ibn Hoja Nureddin.

It is said that this script belongs to the oldest mosque in the village. The inclination of contrast reflects inside the building. Its walls were built of neatly hewn stones. There four small rooms that adjacent to the prayer hall in the corners of plan similar to the square.

The internal structure of the mosque are like the yard and tombs of the Shirvanshakhs. Its outside was decorated with the traditional patterns (patterns like ribbon). The composition of this portal widespread in the architecture of the XV century.

Report presents photos of this historical monument of Azerbaijan.