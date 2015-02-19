Joseph Stalin's hut in Gori, Georgia - PHOTOS

Baku. 19 February. REPORT.AZ/ Gori is a Georgian town also may be called as Joseph Stalin's city. This little town is known as a place, where was born former dictator of the USSR Joseph Stalin. Report informs, the shack, which was born Joseph Vissarionovich Dzhugashvili (Stalin), was built of bricks and appears as a dilapidated shack with old boards. Shack with blackened boards and bricks...

On the veranda, width of which not exceeds one meter, with darkened floor and low railing, there are two doors leading to different rooms. In the room where Stalin was born, still kept the bed with an old blanket, a small table, crockery, a kerosene lamp, antique samovar.

The shack has a locked basement. This dark, soaked room. According to the guide, in the basement of a shoemaker father Stalin: "Tourists entry is not allowed, so we closed the room".

Built in the Caucasian style shack surrounded by neoclassical railings and protected by the state.

Report presents to the readers photo report from the house-museum of Joseph Stalin.