​House-Museum and the grave of Mirza Fatali Akhundov - PHOTOS

Baku. 25 February. REPORT.AZ / In the house in Tbilisi where Mirza Fatali Akhundov lived the rest of his life, operates a museum of his memory. Report informs, the house-museum of the writer was repaired by the funding of Government of Azerbaijan in 2013.

Currently, the museum is a culture center of Azerbaijanis in Georgia. There are six rooms in the museum. There are various items stored (documents, manuscripts, medals, books, sewing machine of his daughter, household items, etc..), as well as photos, reflecting his memory. One of the rooms is stored as a study of the writer. In this room, he kept his personal belongings, including a desk, bookcase, wall clock and lamp. The only one Azerbaijani library is in this museum. In addition, the art gallery and art café-library Monsieur Jordan function in the administrative building. There is the wax monument of Akhundov in the cafe. The museum contains exhibits that reflect the ancient culture of Azerbaijan and the other room is devoted to the Azerbaijani-Georgian friendship.

The writer's grave is in the Botanical Garden in Tbilisi.