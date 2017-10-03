 Top
    Heavy rain complicates traffic movement in Baku - PHOTO REPORT - VIDEO

    Baku. 3 October. REPORT.AZ/ Heavy rain in Baku in the evening caused problems in traffic.

    Report informs, some cars broke down on flooded roads near "İnshaatchilar" subway station, Sharifzadeh street passing through Yasamal district, Baku.

    Public transport bus No 39 got out of order in Yeni Yasamal residential area and removed from the flood by passengers and drivers.

    Traffic has blocked in the area.

    Moreover, movement of cars has become impossible in the flooded roads on Ziya Bunyadov Avenue passing through Nasimi district. 

