Formula 1 final stage in Baku memorable with interesting moments - PHOTO REPORT

© Foto: "Report"

Baku. 30 April. REPORT.AZ/ The final stage of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix consisting of 51 stages, was held yesterday.

Report informs, British Luis Hamilton, pilot of Mercedes team, reached the finish line first at the main stage of the Grand Prix held with intensive contest environement.

Kimi Raikkonen driver of Ferrari was second, and Sergio Peres pilot of Force India, third.

Report News Agency presents the most exciting and memorable moments of the final stage.