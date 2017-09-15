First day at school - PHOTO REPORT

© Report.az/Orxan Əzim

Baku. 15 September. REPORT.AZ/ In 2017-2018 academic year, 164 945 pupils in Azerbaijan have started their first year in secondary schools.

Report presents picture story from secondary school No 95 in Khatai district of Baku city.

Notably, total of 1 445 049 pupils will study in secondary schools this academic year.

The 2017-2018 academic year was announced as "Year of Quality in General Education", the first lesson dedicated to the theme "Jojug Marjanli - the beginning of historical return".

This year, 71 schools were built at the expense of all sources. Of these schools, 61 are modular schools. By the year end, it is planned to replace 100 low-income and emergency rural schools in 44 regions with modular schools. 12 school buildings were repaired, 484 schools were renovated. 1 professional, 1 children-youth, 1 educational and sports center were built. Campus and corps of 3 higher education institutions were built and overhauled.

For the 2017-2018 academic year, 4 563 416 copies of 241 textbooks have been published for general education schools.