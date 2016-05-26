Baku presents collection of famous French fashion designer Jean-Claude Jitrois - PHOTOS

Baku. 25 May. REPORT.AZ/ The famous French fashion designer Jean-Claude Jitrois demonstrated his collection within the framework of Azerbaijan Fashion Week in Baku.

Report informs, the first part of the fashion show was presented to the media representatives in the French Embassy.

In her speech, before collection's demonstrating, French Ambassador Aurelia Boucher noted that despite the fact that this event was new, it was already known around the world: "As you know, France is one of the most important countries in the field of fashion. The world of fashion and haute couture dresses have long been a thriving business in France. So, she said, France every year exports lux suites in the amount of 7 billion EUR, fashion business also provides a large number of work places. Nearly a thousand fashion companies are involved in the process. This in turn means 165,000 workplaces. "That is why the fashion industry can be called one of the areas for diversification of the economy", said Mrs. Boucher.

Mrs. Ambassador also stressed that collections of Mr. Jean-Claude Jitrois' collections grab not only political figures' attentions, but also people of show business and sports: "Elton John, Lady Gaga, The Queen of Monaco, Zinedine Zidane and others have also used clothes from Mr. Jean-Claude Jitrois' collections."

The fashion designer Jean-Claude Jitrois spoke about Azerbaijani women's clothes: "While I am in Baku, I pay attention to the Azerbaijani ladies' outfits. Azerbaijani women can dress nicely. I am familiar with well-known designers. I've seen their collections. I think that Azerbaijan is at the stage of rapid development in fashion. Today, I will present just a small part of my fashion collection. Tomorrow night I invite each of you to see the entire collection of mine."

After the official part of the event, clothes included in the collection of a famous designer were demonstrated.

Azerbaijan Fashion Week is held twice a year. Last year, in two seasons, about 40 demonstrations were held with participation of designers from France, Spain, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Georgia.

Fashion Week in Azerbaijan promotes the fashion industry and focuses on development of talented designers. The event is attended by international experts in the fashion industry, including the most important sales networks and buyers, local and international magazines, representatives of international PR agencies.

PHOTO: Firi Salim