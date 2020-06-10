Exams during coronavirus pandemic - PHOTO REPORT

© Report/Firudin Salimov https://report.az/storage/news/4d5613c708458e539fdcd28d2a52c361/52c312bb-a75d-4d44-a912-eb18adf97d80_292.jpg

The State Examination Center (SEC) has held final (entrance) exams for the first time since the introduction of a special quarantine regime in Azerbaijan amid the coronavirus pandemic; Report informs.

On June 10, 9th, and 11th-grade students took final exams in 39 cities and districts of the country.

The SEC organized the testing process in 197 buildings and 3,284 halls.

197 general examiners, 538 examiners, 4,266 supervisor-teachers, 393 workers, 197 building representatives were involved in the procedures.

SEC has set different entry times to prevent crowd and contact.

The examinees wore medical masks, body temperatures of participants were checked with an electronic thermometer, and the necessary disinfectants were used.

Test takers were required to submit a health declaration related to the virus.

We present a photo report from the first exams held during the coronavirus pandemic.