'City of Peace' - Sharm el-Sheikh - PHOTO

Sharm el-Sheikh. 3 May. REPORT.AZ/ Known since the time of the Ottoman Empire, Sharm el-Sheikh has gained in popularity recently.

Report informs, Sharm el-Sheikh, founded by the Israelis during the occupation of the Sinai Peninsula in 1967-1982 as the city of Ophir, but then renamed in Sharm el-Sheikh. Today it is the center of world tourism and a popular venue for international conferences.

For a long time Sharm el-Sheikh was inconspicuous town, served as only a strategic point to control traffic in Red Sea, in particular, heading in the direction of Israel. But the Egyptian government realized that it would be a mistake not to develop tourism in this corner of paradise, which, unlike other resorts offers its guests diving, safaris, rock climbing, etc.

Nature here is simply delicious. Red Sea with its coral and rich marine life are fantastic. Just dive in and hundreds of species of fish of different sizes and colorings appear before you in all its glory. Here tourists can also arrange desert safaris on quad bikes and buggies, meet local Bedouins. Also here there are all conditions for fans of extreme sports.

"City of Peace", also known as the Sharm el-Sheikh, has recently become more popular among Azerbaijani tourists.At present, their number is negligible due to the lack of direct air links, however, it is expected to grow.Egyptian airline "Egyptair" promises to open a direct flight Baku-Sharm El-Sheikh in June.