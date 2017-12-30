 Top
    Baku Metro makes New Year surprise for little passengers - PHOTO REPORT

    Employees of Baku subway granted gifts to children© Report/Firi Salim

    Baku. 30 December. REPORT.AZ/ On the occasion of December 31, the Solidarity Day of World Azerbaijanis and New Year, the events started at Baku metro stations today.

    Father Frost and Snow Maiden arrived by train from Bakmil to Icherisheher station where the event has started.

    The head of press service of Baku Metro Nasimi Pashayev appeared in Father Frost costume and head of marketing unit Lala Babayeva as Snow Maiden. They granted gifts to children in metro.

    Report News Agency presents a photo report from the event.

