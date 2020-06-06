​Baku falls into silence- PHOTOREPORT

Traffic was banned on the streets and avenues of Baku when strict quarantine regime came into force in major regions and cities of Azerbaijan.

Report says The Baku Main Police Department and the Baku Transport Agency (BTA) have released photos of the capital's roads.

The photos show empty streets and avenues that were always crowd before the strict quarantine regime.

Notably, the Cabinet of Ministers has decided to impose a weekend curfew in Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja, Lankaran cities and Absheron region on June 6-8, to slow down the spread of coronavirus.

Activities in all areas of service, as well as the movement of transport (except for special-purpose cars, emergency vehicles, ambulances, and service automobiles of organizations authorized to operate) in four cities and Absheron region, will be halted from 00:00 on June 6 to 06:00 am on June 8.

Citizens will be prohibited from leaving their places of residence on the date mentioned above, except the cases of imminent danger to their life and health and an urgent need for medical care, and participation in the funeral of close relatives. In such cases, they are allowed to leave home only through emergency medical services or upon permission by the Duty Services Administration Department of the Interior Ministry calling Call Center 102.