Azerbaijani people commemorates Heydar Aliyev - PHOTO REPORT

Baku. 10 May. REPORT.AZ/ Today is the birthday of the former president of Azerbaijan, national leader Heydar Aliyev.

Report informs, public figures, people from various professions, ordinary citizens come to the Alley of Honor and commemorate the memory of Heydar Aliyev on the occasion of the 95th anniversary of his birth, put flowers on his grave.

Notably, Heydar Aliyev was born on May 10, 1923 in Nakhchivan, Azerbaijan.

He died at Cleveland Clinic (USA) on December 12, 2003 and was buried on December 15 in Honorary Alley in Baku.