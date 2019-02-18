Oqtay Asadov: Azerbaijan and Turkey will sign 30 documents on cooperation

Baku. 18 February. REPORT.AZ/ Milli Majlis speaker Oqtay Asadov has met with a delegation of members of the group of friendship between Turkey's Grand National Assembly and Azerbaijan.

Sources in the Parliament told Report that the speaker highly appreciated the first official visit of the group leader, Shamil Ayrim, to Azerbaijan on this post.

He said the officials of both countries traditionally pay their first visits to the friendly state.

On behalf of the Milli Majlis members Asadov extended condolence over the loss of human lives as a result of the residential building collapse in Istanbul, as well as the death of military in a helicopter crash.

He said the high-level political dialogue continues having a positive effect on economic relations. "The cooperation also deepens in implementation of the projects of global significance, such as TAP and Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railroad. While in 2017 the trade turnover amounted to $2.6 bn, last year this figure topped $3.4 bn. The countries have signed up to 230 documents so far, and the work is underway on the rest 30 documents.

"We are planning to raise the volume of mutual investments in economic ties in the future. Azerbaijan is happy with Turkey's achievements and is proud of the successes of the friendly state."

Group leader Shamil Ayrim expressed satisfaction with his visit to Azerbaijan and the meetings held there. He stressed the high level of relations between Turkey and Azerbaijan: "The sincere relations between the heads of state also has a positive influence on other spheres of life. The group of friendship with Azerbaijan is among the biggest groups in the Grand Assembly of Turkey. Turkish members of parliaments submitted 360 appeals to join this group. They are closely watching the processes ongoing in this region of the South Caucasus and regard Azerbaijan's achievements as their own achievements and Azerbaijan's problems as their own problems."

Ayrim noted that Turkish citizens are also concerned about the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: "The next anniversary of the Khojaly genocide is coming. In this connection, it is planned to hold a number of events in Turkey. We stand for the soonest fair resolution of this problem. We unconditionally support Azerbaijan's fair position in this issue."