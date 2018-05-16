Samad Seyidov: Decision on sanctions is an integral part of PACE double standards

© Report/ Firi Salim

Baku. May 16. REPORT.AZ/ Head of Azerbaijani Delegation to Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), Samad Seyidov holds press conference on imposing sanctions on some members of PACE.

Report informs, S.Seyidov said that Azerbaijan is constructively cooperating with PACE structures.

He noted that there are double standards against Azerbaijan in this organization: "We have repeatedly witnessed it. The dared decision is an integral part of the double standards. There is no basis, it is to pour water to the mills of the powers that hate Azerbaijan. "

Following a hearing yesterday in Paris PACE committee decided that the sanctions should apply to Pedro Agramunt (Spain, EPP/CD) for a period of ten years, and Cezar Florin Preda (Romania, EPP/CD), Samad Seyidov (Azerbaijan, EC) and Jordi Xuclà (Spain, ALDE) for a period of two years.

All four, while remaining members of the Assembly with the right to speak, will be banned during these periods from acting as a rapporteur or an election observer, and cannot be Chair or Vice-Chair of any committee or sub-committee, or stand for election as President of the Assembly. They will not be able to represent the Assembly or its committees at any third-party events.