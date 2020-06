© Report https://report.az/storage/news/7aac7cfaa0b7abfc77ee61fac30b13fe/deb0dfe1-d7da-4cf2-87a6-d74dfbef855c_292.jpg

Salary of MP assistants has been unveiled, an official of Azerbaijani Parliament Rana Gurbanova told Report.

According to her, an MP assistant’s salary is AZN 1,200.