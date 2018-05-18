Ogtay Asadov: PACE decision about Samad Seyidov is unfair

Baku. 18 May. REPORT.AZ/ "Some “patriots” of Azerbaijan have made this issue as flag . Newspapers and websites write about it all day long. Of course, this is an unfair decision. They say that this is the first sanction. It is not true, sanction has been imposed once. "

Report informs, Chairman of the Parliament, Ogtay Asadov said at today's meeting of the Milli Mejlis while commenting on the application of sanction to Samad Seyidov, the head of the delegation of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE).

He says some people say that it is the first sanction: "It's not true, it has been repeatedly. They've always regretted after their decision."

O.Asadov recalled that according to a PACE decision, no events were planned for two years in Azerbaijan, but one year later they regretted: "Two subcommittees of the organization had to be held in Baku. They lacked financial means and asked for a meeting, but I did not agree, and said that we could not hold a session during sanction. Three years later, all the committee meetings were held in Azerbaijan. The decision against Samed Seyidov is unfair, everyone knows it. Samed Seyidov is our brave lawmaker and will continue his work in the same manner. "

The speaker stressed that they prevent the discussion on Nagorno-Karabakh issue in PACE: "This means that they are biased".