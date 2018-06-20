Ogtay Asadov leaves for China

Baku. 20 June. REPORT.AZ/ Parliament delegation headed by Speaker of Milli Majlis Ogtay Asadov paid an official visit to the People's Republic of China on June 19, at the invitation of the Chairman of the National People's Congress of the People's Republic of China Li Zhanshu.

Report was told in the Press Service of Milli Majlis.

Discussions will be held on the development of relations between the two countries, including inter-parliamentary relations at the meetings with the leadership of the National People's Congress and other officials. The visit ends on June 23.