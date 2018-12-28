 Top
    Nakhchivan Supreme Court dismisses two judges

    Baku. 28 December. REPORT.AZ/ Two judges of the Supreme Court of Nakhchivan have been dismissed.

    Report informs that taking into consideration the proposals of the Judicial-Legal Council, it was proposed to dismiss Polad Hasanov and Gabil Mammadov, the judges of Nakhchivan Supreme Court in connection with changing their duties at the plenary session of the Milli Majlis today.

    The project was put to vote and adopted following discussions.

