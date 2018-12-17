MP suggests to abolish penalties for breaking speed limit

Baku. 17 December. REPORT.AZ/ Member of Parliament Tahir Karimli has proposed to abolish penalties for breaking speed limit.

Report informs that Kerimli said these penalties in the legislation are insignificant: “Apps called radar detector can be installed on smartphones and drivers know the location of radar and reduce the speed limit. So, what is the point of these penalties?! I suggest removing these provisions from the Code of Administrative Offenses." The MP also noted that penalties for other issues should be tightened: Penalties should be tightened for those violating parking and stopping rules and pedestrians talking on the phone. Once a pedestrian is fined 50 AZN, he will never break the rule. Pedestrians cross roads while talking on the phone, not seeing a car coming. Drivers use horns in the city very often, it should be avoided, penalties must be tightened. Citizens of the capital city cannot sleep when there are traffic jams near the residential buildings."