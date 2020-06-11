​Milli Majlis to hold next meeting tomorrow

Milli Majlis will hold a plenary meeting of its extraordinary session on June 12.

The program will cover seven issues, Report says.

The parliament will discuss the draft law on “Execution of the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2019,” draft amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code of Azerbaijan, and to the laws on “Judicial-Legal Council,” “Sanitary-epidemiological safety,” “Protection of the environment”.

On May 31, the parliament concluded the spring session for 2020, and on June 1, gathered for the first plenary meeting of an extraordinary session.