Milli Majlis sets data of next meeting

Milli Majlis will hold its regular meeting on March 17, Report informs citing the Parliament.

On March 10 Milli Majlis held the first meeting of the sixth convocation. At the meeting, candidate from the New Azerbaijan Party Sahiba Gafarova was elected chairperson of the Parliament of Azerbaijan (Milli Majlis), while Ali Huseynli was elected the First Deputy Speaker, and MPs Adil Aliyev and Fazail Ibrahimli will be deputies.

Moreover, the new first Deputy Chairman, MP Ali Huseynli, was again elected head of the Committee on Legal Policy and State Construction.

Another MP from the ruling party, Ziyafet Asgerov, was again elected Chairman of the Committee on Defense, Security and Anti-corruption.

MP Hijran Huseynova was elected head of the Committee on Family, Women, and Children, and Siyavush Novruzov head of the Committee on Regional Issues. MP Tahir Mirkishili became the Chairman of the Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship, while Musa Guliyev the Chairman of the Committee on Labor and Social Policy. MP Sadig Gurbanov was elected the Chairman of the Committee on Natural Resources, Energy and Ecology. Member of Parliament Samad Seyidov again became the Chairman of the Milli Majlis Committee on International Relations and Inter-Parliamentary Relations. Deputy from the ruling party, Ahliman Amiraslanov, was again elected Chairman of the Health Committee. Non-party member of parliament Ganira Pashayeva became the Chairman of the Culture Committee. New Deputy Chairman of the Milli Majlis, MP Adil Aliyev was elected head of the Youth and Sports Committee.