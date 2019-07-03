Milli Majlis comments on allegations regarding emergency extraordinary session

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/7aac7cfaa0b7abfc77ee61fac30b13fe/deb0dfe1-d7da-4cf2-87a6-d74dfbef855c_292.jpg

The Milli Majlis has commented on the information regarding the conduction of emergency extraordinary session in July.

Report informs citing the press service of the Parliament that in recent days some media outlets have spread misinformation regarding conduction of the extraordinary session of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) in July.

It was noted that after the end of the spring session, an extraordinary session is convened for discussion of bills submitted by the subjects of the legislative initiative and existing in the legislative initiative of Milli Majlis. This extraordinary session may last up to 15 July until the vacation of Milli Majlis. As every year, the extraordinary session of the Milli Majlis has been convened. The bill included in the agenda of those sessions should be reviewed in three readings.

As usual, Milli Majlis functions in the normal way. There is no base to look for something unusual in the meetings of the Milli Majlis to be held until July 15.

The Press Service of Milli Majlis once again addresses some media outlets that they should not distract the public with ungrounded and unexamined information, the parliament said.