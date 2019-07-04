Members of the Azerbaijani delegation to PACE meet with co-rapporteur of structure

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/f35f1f656beb9da71eb7df2eecc8161e/8949eb80-92b7-44c9-89f7-244cb9fa808e_292.jpg

Members of the delegation of the Milli Majlis to the parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe met with co-rapporteur of the Monitoring Committee of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) Stefan Shennak.

Report informs citing the press service of the parliament that Chairman of the Committee for International and Interparliamentary Relations of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Head of Azerbaijan’s Delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) Samad Seyidov noted the importance of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the structure.

He said that Azerbaijan, as an equal member of the Council of Europe, always treats its obligations with responsibility: "Co-rapporteurs play an important role in the development of relations."

Samad Seyidov talked about the reforms carried out recently in all spheres of the country. He brought to the attention the work done by the Parliament in this direction and noted that the process of improving the legislative framework in connection with socio-economic reforms in the country is actively implemented. Therefore, the extraordinary sessions of the parliament are still under way.

He noted that the country is taking important steps to protect human rights and freedoms, improve living conditions, prosperity: "In this regard, the legislative framework is improved."

He also touched upon the effective activity of all the deputies represented in the structure of the PACE.

Co-Rapporteur of the PACE Monitoring Committee Stefan Shennak expressed gratitude for the sincere meeting. He expressed satisfaction with the rapid development of the Azerbaijani state in recent years. The co-rapporteur noted the importance of restoring peace and tranquility in the world and the region in order to ensure sustainable progress.

The parties discussed issues of mutual interest.

MPs Sahiba Gafarova, Sevinj Fataliyeva and Asim Mollazade attended the meeting.