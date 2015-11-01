GUAM Secretary General: Parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan held in сalm atmosphere

Baku. 1 November. REPORT.AZ/ GUAM and GUAM PA make positive assessment of parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan, Report was told by Secretary General of GUAM Valeri Chechelashvili conducting election observation.

"There were no significant comments on the election process there.My colleagues in the GUAM PA underscore the large number of observers, elections are held in a сalm atmosphere, "- said V.Chechelashvili.

According to him, GUAM observer mission observed elections in Baku in the morning. "In total, we have visited 20-22 polling stations in seven constituencies.

Now we are going to Sumgait with other members of the observation group, and in the evening get together and form their opinions on the elections ", - said Secretary General.