Contradiction between Constitution and Election Code on the presidential elections eliminated

Baku. 30 November. REPORT.AZ/ Milli Majlis has approved the draft on elimination of the contradictions between the Azerbaijani Constitution and Election Code regarding to the presidential elections.

Report informs that the draft amendment to the Election Code was discussed at the plenary session of the parliament today.

The draft law submitted to the Milli Majlis by the signature of President Ilham Aliyev notes that there is a contradiction between the first parts of article 101 and 105 of the Constitution and the article 178.1 of the Election Code.

Thus, the term of office of the President elected in extraordinary presidential elections ends not in October, but the month of his election as a President seven years ago.

It is proposed to amend Article 178 of the Election Code in order to eliminate the contradiction. In line with the proposal, Presidential Election is appointed on Wednesday, the second week of the month when the Presidential Election was held seven years ago, except for the cases determined by Article 179.2 of the Election Code (in the present case, the next presidential election must be scheduled for April 9, 2025).

Notably, Ilham Aliyev was elected President of the Republic of Azerbaijan for seven years on April 11, 2018.

The draft was adopted through voting following discussions.