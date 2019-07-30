Chief of apparatus: We try to be very attentive to proposals received from population

"Most of the laws, adopted in Milli Majlis, nearly 70-80% are bills submitted by President Ilham Aliyev on the basis of the legislative initiative," chief of Apparatus of Milli Majlis Safa Mirzoyev said.

He noted that the plan of legislative works of the parliament is mainly developed in three directions: "First are the documents, received from the subjects that have the right of the legislative initiative. Naturally, this right is more often used by President Ilham Aliyev. The second direction is the legislative projects submitted by the parliamentary committees and deputies. The third direction includes proposals received from the population. They are analysed in the apparatus of the parliament. Appropriate issues are taken into account and we try to be attentive to proposals received from population."