Safa Mirzayev: Azerbaijan's cooperation with PACE is troublesome, we face many problems

"The co-operation of Azerbaijan with the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) is troublesome, since we face a lot of problems in cooperation with them, " Safa Mirzayev, the head of Milli Majlis Apparatus, said

According to Report, Mirzayev also commented on the allegations that Azerbaijan would be withdrawn from the PACE.

He pointed out that as a result of recent events in PACE, Azerbaijan's position has considerably strengthened in the organization: "After Russia's invitation to PACE, allegations against our country become irrelevant."