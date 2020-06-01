​Azerbaijan, Croatia mull prospects of relations

Head of the working group on Azerbaijani-Croatian Inter-parliamentary Relations Konul Nurullayeva and Ambassador of Croatia to Azerbaijan Branko Zebić had an official meeting at Milli Majlis on Monday.

Highlighting that 2020 marks the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Croatia and Azerbaijan, Nurullayeva stressed that the two countries stand ready to continue cooperation in energy, infrastructure, information technology, tourism, and other fields.

“Azerbaijan is interested in the comprehensive development of relations with Croatia. So far, the two countries have signed about 25 cooperation documents and inked the Strategic Partnership Agreement in 2013,” she said.

According to her, Azerbaijan also demonstrated solidarity with Croatia in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nurullayeva expressed confidence that the upcoming parliamentary elections in Croatia will have a positive impact on relations between the two countries.

Ambassador Branko Zebić emphasized that as the first permanent ambassador to Azerbaijan, he is interested in expanding cooperation, especially between the peoples.

According to him, the two countries have excellent prospects for cooperation, both politically and economically.

Emphasizing that Croatia continues to support Azerbaijan-EU cooperation as part of its presidency of Council of the European Union, Ambassador Zebić expressed hope that the successful strategic partnership will further grow thanks to the joint efforts.