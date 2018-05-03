Azerbaijan begins to carry out corneal surgery

Baku. 3 May. REPORT.AZ/ Corneal surgery has begun in the National Center for Ophthalmology named after Zarifa Aliyeva.

Report informs, chairman of the committee, Ahliman Amiraslanov said at the meeting of the Health Committee of the Milli Majlis.

He noted that, not all clinics can carry out this operation: "Probably, it is not allowed to deliver cornea to other medical institutions yet."

The deputy chairman of the committee, Musa Guliyev, recalled that the Cabinet of Ministers approved the rules on supplying cornea to the country: "Naturally, not everyone can bring cornea from abroad”.

Last year, President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on amending the Presidential decree of the Azerbaijan Republic of September 12, 2005 No. 292 "About additional measures in the field of regulation of turnover of objects with limited civil circulation"

According to the decree, it has been allowed to import cornea to Azerbaijan and its transplantation in the country.