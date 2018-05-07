Assistant to President: "The Azerbaijani Government in case of need conducts dialogue with political parties"

© Report

Baku. 7 May. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan restored its independence in 1991. The Azerbaijan is the heir of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, founded in 1918. Unfortunately, in the first years of independence, it was subjected to Armenian aggression. The then leadership of the country was unable to manage. After the return of Heydar Aliyev to power country has achieved development. Our people always honors memory of Heydar Aliyev. The leadership of President Ilham Aliyev takes steps to stimulate the activity of civil society institutions in Azerbaijan and freedom of expression is guaranteed in the country ".

Report informs, Azerbaijani President`s Assistant for Public and Political Affairs Ali Hasanov has said at the 15th meeting of the EU-Azerbaijan Parliamentary Cooperation Committee.

The president's assistant recalled that 55 political parties, more than 5,000 media outlets and 3,000 non-governmental organizations were registered in the country.

Hasanov noted that the funds allocated from the state budget to the political parties with representatives in the Milli Majlis: " In case of need the Azerbaijani government, conducts dialogue with political parties".