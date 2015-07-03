Zakir Hasanov met with the newly elected Latvian president

Baku. 3 July. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov, paying a visit to Latvia, met with the current Minister of Defence of Latvia, Raimonds Vejonis, who from July 8 will begin to serve as a president.

Report informs referring to the ministry, according to the protocol at the official ceremony Ministers passed before a guard of honor. National anthems of the two countries played.

Then, with the participation of delegations held a meeting in an expanded format.

Azerbaijani Defense Minister thanked for the official invitation and hospitality and congratulated Raimonds Vejonis in regard with his election as president of Latvia and wished him success in this high state post.

The meeting discussed issues of regional security, prospects of development of the Armed Forces and the expansion of military cooperation between the two countries. The importance of cooperation in all spheres, including military sphere were hailed.

Z.Hasanov noted that Azerbaijan and Latvia have good experience in the field of military cooperation: "The expansion of defense cooperation will contribute to the strengthening of the Armed Forces."

R.Vejonis in turn, said that Latvia has always recognized the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, and has been a supporter of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict within the framework of the sovereignty of Azerbaijan.

After exchange of views on the military-political situation in the South Caucasus region, the position of the Azerbaijani refugees and internally displaced persons, other issues of mutual interest were discussed.

The meeting was also attended by Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Latvia, Lieutenant-General Raymond Graube.

The visit will end on July 4.