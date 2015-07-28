 Top
    Zakir Hasanov met with French Ambassador to Azerbaijan

    Period of service of French military attaché accredited in Azerbaijan Republic ends

    Baku. 28 July. REPORT.AZ/ Today, Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov, met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of France in country Pascal Mounier.

    Report was told in the press service of Defense Ministry.

    Referring to the military-political situation in the successful development of relations between the two sides discussed military cooperation and emphasized the importance of expanding activities in this direction.

    At the meeting the French military attaché accredited in Azerbaijan Republic, Lieutenant-Colonel Andre Evrar due to the end of his period of service to the country expressed satisfaction with the cooperation with Azerbaijan noting that Azerbaijan will always remain his friend in the future.

