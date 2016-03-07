Zakir Hasanov: 'Hundreds of women serving in our armed forces'

Baku. 7 March. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov congratulated women who serve in the Armed Forces on the occasion of March 8 - International Women's Day.

Report informs, congratulation text reads below:

'Dear Women!

I would like to congratulate you on the occasion of March 8 - International Women's Day and express my best wishes.

Currently, hundreds of women serve in all types of troops of our Armed Forces, in special-purpose military educational institutions, military medical facilities and other areas and perform their duties with honor and dignity before homeland.

I believe that the women who serve in our armed forces will justify the confidence of the country's leadership and faithfully serve the homeland, people, state in response to attention and care towards them.

Happy Holiday, Dear Women!'