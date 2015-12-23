​Zakir Hasanov attends meeting of CIS Defense Ministers Council

Baku. 23 December. REPORT.AZ/ Today, Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov attended the next meeting of the Council of Defense Ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in Moscow.

Report was told in the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

During the visit, Colonel Hasanov held a series of bilateral meetings with defense ministers, discussed regional issues, signed a military cooperation plans, military, education, training, and exchanged views on the military education, training and development of Armed Forces.