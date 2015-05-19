 Top
    Zakir Hasanov: As long as relations with Turkey grows, we will see fruits of future positive steps

    It's important to increase the number of officers and specialists who will train in Turkish Military Academies

    Baku. 19 May. REPORT.AZ/ Today, Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov met with a delegation led by the head of Turkey's military academies, Army General Abdullah Recep who is on his working visit in the country. 

    Report was told in the Defense Ministry of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

    Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov stressed that military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey is constantly developing, strategic partnership and fraternal relations are strengthening day by day.

    The Minister noted that it is important to increase the number of officers and specialists who will train in Turkish Military Academies and stressed the importance of the issue on sending Azerbaijani servicemen to various courses and shared opinions on implementing such planned and complex events.

    He also said that the results of positive steps will appear in the near future, as long as  the relations with Turkey develop.

    Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Ismail Alper Coskun and military attaché, Brigadier General Hasan Nevzat Tasdeler attended the meeting.

