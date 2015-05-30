Zakir Hasanov: As long as our lands not liberated from occupation, our army must be ready for war at any time

Baku. 30 May. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov met with young officers undergoing specialization of officer on the appropriate military specialties.

Report was told in the press service of the ministry, during his speech Z.Gasanov brought to the attention of young officers demands of the President Ilham Aliyev, instruction of army informed them in detail about the operational situation in the frontal area, trends in the development of the Armed Forces, large-scale works carried out to enhance the combat capability of the army and other issues.

Recalling the words of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev that "war is not over, it continues, we will liberate our lands at any price ", the Minister of Defense recommended the young officers, who will be in military units in the near future to mobilize their subordinate personnel to perform this important task of the state leadership...

You should be able to mobilize your military personnel to perform combat tasks at any time, instilling in them the military skills and a sense of patriotism. Do not forget that as long as our lands not liberated from occupation, our army at any time must be ready for war

With the support of our state and people, the military power of Azerbaijan is growing day by day.Our army is armed with modern military equipment, new tanks and armored fighting vehicles.However, modern weapons and technology should be used skillfully by personnel "- added Z.Gasanov.

Defense Minister recalled the events that led to heighten the situation in the frontline last summer and this year, noting that in the course of which our army has once again demonstrated its military power.

Z.Gasanov stressed that the state takes special care and attention in relation to the personnel, anda large amount of money spent on social services from the military budget.

At the end of his speech, Defense Minister wished success to the young officers in the military service and expressed confidence that because of the knowledge and skills they will contribute to the improvement of the defense power of the motherland.