Working meeting was held to plan "Sea Cup - 2018" international competition

Baku. 19 April. REPORT.AZ/ On April 19, the Azerbaijan Naval Forces hosted a working meeting on the planning the "Sea Cup - 2018" international competition within the framework of the "International Army Games - 2018" to be held in the territorial waters of Azerbaijan.

During the meeting held with the participation of the delegations of Azerbaijan, Russia, Kazakhstan and Iran, the importance of organizing the contest once again in our country was emphasized. The delegations discussed the issues and the preparatory work, as well as viewed the infrastructure for the competition.