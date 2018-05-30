 Top
    Close photo mode

    Working meeting held with group of NATO experts on PARP in Baku

    © mod.gov.az

    Baku. 30 May. REPORT.AZ/ A working meeting with a group of NATO experts on the implementation of the document of “Planning and Review Process (PARP) Partnership Goals (PG)” relating to the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan was held in the Department of the International Military Cooperation on May 30. Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

    During the meeting, the reforms in the defense sphere, cooperation with NATO, implementation of the Partnership Goals for the program of PARP and possibility of new Partnership Goals were discussed.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi