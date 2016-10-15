Weapons and military equipment transferred to winter operation mode in Azerbaijan

Baku. 15 October. REPORT.AZ/ Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov gave instruction in connection with the transfer of weapons and military equipment to the winter mode of operation in all military units of the Armed Forces.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD).

In order to ensure an uninterrupted and stable operation of weapons and military equipment during the winter period, all military units are centrally provided with the fuel and lubricants, and other necessary spare parts and equipment.

Replacement of fuel and lubricants, routine filter and aggregate maintenance as well as checking the electrical and hydraulic systems in all types of military and special equipment available in armament are carried out in the maintenance points established in military units.

After the completion of all planned works in accordance with the deadlines, each weapon and military equipment will be analyzed and the results will be reported to high command.

All activity on transferring of all type of weapons and military equipment to the winter operation mode is aimed to improve the combat capability of military units.