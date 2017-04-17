Troops carry out combat tasks based on exercise plan - VIDEO

 Top
    Troops carry out combat tasks based on exercise plan

    Troops management is implemented in a covert and operative way

    Baku. 17 April. REPORT.AZ/ In accordance with the large-scale exercises' plan, the troops and command control posts, have previously been put on alert are moved to the operational areas.

    Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD). 

    The troops management is implemented in a covert and operative way, with a high demand for their organization.

    All movements of military personnel and military equipment are regulated by the commandant's service.

    The troops carry out planned actions under the terms of current stage of the exercise.

