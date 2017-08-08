The second stage of "Sea Cup 2017"contest completes - VIDEO

Baku. 8 August. REPORT.AZ/ The episode No.5 "Contest on usage of rescue equipment" of the second stage of the "Sea Cup-2017" contest was conducted on August 8.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

According to the decision of the international judging panel, the crew of the rocket and artillery ship "Sariarka" of the Kazakhstan Naval Forces, who completed the exercise in 2 minutes and 13 seconds, took first place. The crew of the "G-124" patrol ship of the Azerbaijan Naval Forces, who completed the exercise in 2 minutes and 20 seconds got the second place, the crew of the small missile ship "Grad Sviyazhsk" of the Russian Navy, who completed the exercise in 2 minutes 21 seconds got the third place, and the crew of the missile boat "Joshan" of the Iranian Naval Forces, who completed the exercise in 2 minutes 26 seconds got the fourth place accordingly.

The last third stage of the "Sea Cup - 2017" contest will be held on August 9.