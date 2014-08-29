The perspectives of military-technical cooperation between Azerbaijan and Romania discussed

Baku. 29 August. REPORT.AZ/ The delegation headed by Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov who is visiting Romania met with Economy Minister of this country Constantine Nita.

Report informs referring to the press service of the Ministry of Defense, during the meeting, the perspectives of military-technical cooperation between Azerbaijan and Romania and the possibilities of the Romanian defense industry companies were discussed. In addition, it was emphasized that both sides have great opportunities for the further development of cooperation between the two countries.

The two-days visit of the delegation headed by Azerbaijani Defense Minister to Romania ended.