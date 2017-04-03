Funds received by Armed Forces Relief Fund until April 1 unveiled

Baku. 3 April. REPORT.AZ/ The funds received by the Armed Forces Relief Fund until April 1 unveiled.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

According to the approved decree No.755 of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated 17 August 2002, prior to 1 April 2017, the Armed Forces Relief Fund's AZN account amounted to 81.152.798,16 manats, dollar account amounted to 212.673,88 USD, the euro account amounted to 6835,69 euros and the ruble account amounted to 5000,0 rubles.