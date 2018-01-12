Test exams conducted with Azerbaijan Army military personnel to assign grade degrees

© Mod.gov.az

Baku. 12 January. REPORT.AZ/ According to the combat training plan approved by the Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, test exams are conducted to assign (confirm) grades to officers, ensigns, and enlisted servicemen.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

The military personnel are involved in the tests organized in various training centers and in the field conditions. Knowledge of servicemen on the military regulations, guidelines, and other normative documents are tested, and the level of physical training of military personnel was checked.

Shootings from the weapons of modern armored vehicles and from small arms are carried out to inspect the combat readiness, abilities and skills of servicemen. The test tasks on driving and managing different types of tracked and wheeled combat vehicles and automotive equipment are also taken.