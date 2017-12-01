 Top
    Close photo mode

    Tank units of Azerbaijani Army improve combat skills - VIDEO

    Tank crews destroyed all targets with an accurate fire© Mod.gov.az

    Baku. 1 December. REPORT.AZ/ According to the combat training plan for 2017 approved by the Minister of Defense, all tank units of the Armed Forces conduct live-fire training.

    Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD). 

    The main purpose of tactical training and exercises is to improve the skills to manage tank units in difficult terrain and their successful use in real combat conditions.

    Tank crews having skillfully overcome obstacles destroyed all targets with an accurate fire.

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi